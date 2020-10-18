Advertisement

Cruise ship rescues 24 people from boat off Florida coast

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A Carnival Cruise Line ship has rescued two dozen people from a sinking boat 37 miles off the Florida coast.

The cruise line said Saturday that the passengers were taken on board the Carnival Sensation when the smaller boat started taking on water. It was not immediately clear why the smaller boat came under distress.

Passengers were given life jackets, food, water and blankets. Two of the rescued people were children. The passengers were later transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

