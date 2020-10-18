Advertisement

Cold again with rain and snow chances

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We get a break from precipitation overnight tonight, but another round of scattered rain showers is expected on Monday. Some snowflakes could again mix in at times but are not expected to accumulate. Otherwise expect a cold rain through the morning and afternoon.

It’ll be another cool, cloudy day with highs topping out in the low 40s for most. Temperatures rebound to around 50 on Tuesday and into the mid and upper 50s for Wednesday.

Continued small chances for rain are expected both days. Another more significant system affects us on Thursday, warming temperatures into the 60s but also bringing a decent chance at showers and some thunderstorms.

Colder air settles back in for the weekend, with another chance for rain or rain/snow mix.

