Very gusty on Saturday, but a bit warmer

A Wind Advisory in effect for the highlighted counties on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2020.
A Wind Advisory in effect for the highlighted counties on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2020.(KCRG)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hold on to your hats today as gusty winds will be the main story through Saturday.

Gusts as high as 45 mph will be possible today, though the southerly direction will at least help boost our temperatures into the 60s across the area. Due to the strong winds and low relative humidity, outdoor burning is discouraged today.

Temperatures take a tumble tomorrow, and it comes with the risk of some showers that may have a few snowflakes mixed in during the morning hours of Sunday. No accumulation is expected. Highs only reach the 40s for Sunday and Monday.

Slight chances of showers continue through at the first part of the week, culminating on a decent shot at some rain on Thursday. Temperatures fall once again after that, back into the 50s and 40s, though we may finally see some sunshine on Friday after several cloudy days.

