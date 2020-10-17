Advertisement

Total COVID-19 cases exceed 106,000 after nearly 1,600 reported since Friday morning

A sign shows the number of face masks that the Des Moines Area Quilters Guild has made to be distributed to Des Moines Public Schools students, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
A sign shows the number of face masks that the Des Moines Area Quilters Guild has made to be distributed to Des Moines Public Schools students, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Public health officials reported the second-largest number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus during a 24-hour reporting period since the start of the pandemic, along with additional deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,595 cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday morning at the same time, putting the total number of cases since the spread of the virus began in the state at 106,147. 81,472 people are considered recovered from the disease.

Five additional deaths were added to the total in the state, which now stands at 1,526.

461 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of seven in the last 24 hours. 104 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one. 46 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two. 55 new patients were admitted to hospitals because of the disease in the last 24 hours, somewhat lower than the previous reporting period’s 66 new patients.

7,516 tests were reported by public and private labs since Friday morning. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 21.2%, somewhat higher than the previous period’s 20.5%. A total of 894,073 tests have been processed in Iowa since the beginning of the pandemic.

