Texas allows social workers to deny LGBTQ, disabled clients

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials are facing backlash after deciding to allow social workers to turn away clients on the basis of their disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.

At the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners voted unanimously to make the change to its code of conduct. The board made the decision on Monday during a joint meeting with the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council.

The National Association of Social Workers criticizes the board’s decision to follow the governor’s recommendation rather than seek public comment.

