SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Springville Orioles defeated the Midland Eagles 36-28 on Friday night in the first round of the 8-Man playoffs. Following the victory, Springville advances to the second round and will face off with Easton Valley/Dunkerton next week. Midland finished their season at 3-4.

