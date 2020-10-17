Advertisement

Rain chances tonight with some snowflakes mixed in early Sunday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After stringing together many breezy days in a row, we will finally see winds begin to calm this evening as a cold front pushes past the area. Behind that front, we will see well below-average temperatures and the chance for some showers overnight and through the morning.

Precipitation chances decrease through the afternoon with skies becoming partly cloudy. As temperatures cool into the low to mid-30s across eastern Iowa early Sunday, some snowflakes may mix in with the rain at times, but accumulating snow is not expected. Highs both Sunday and Monday look to top out in the mid-40s.

The weather pattern stays more active through the week ahead with several small chances for rain throughout the workweek.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast

Very gusty on Saturday, but a bit warmer

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Corey Thompson
Hold on to your hats today as gusty winds will be the main story through Saturday.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Forecast

Warm & windy Saturday, then cold weather moves in

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Clouds have built-in throughout the afternoon, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the evening and overnight. A few showers have popped up but should move out fairly quickly.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
Forecast

Cool and breezy again today, but warmer on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT
By Jan Ryherd
Temperatures will warm slowly into the upper 40s to mid-50s this afternoon, similar to Thursday, but with a few more clouds overhead. Winds will still be breezy.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT
Forecast

Frosty night ahead

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT

First Alert Weather

Freeze warning in effect overnight, how that will impact plants

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Temperatures will be hovering near that freezing point tonight and some plants may do better with the colder weather than others with the growing season coming to an end.