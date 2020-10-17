Rain chances tonight with some snowflakes mixed in early Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After stringing together many breezy days in a row, we will finally see winds begin to calm this evening as a cold front pushes past the area. Behind that front, we will see well below-average temperatures and the chance for some showers overnight and through the morning.

Precipitation chances decrease through the afternoon with skies becoming partly cloudy. As temperatures cool into the low to mid-30s across eastern Iowa early Sunday, some snowflakes may mix in with the rain at times, but accumulating snow is not expected. Highs both Sunday and Monday look to top out in the mid-40s.

The weather pattern stays more active through the week ahead with several small chances for rain throughout the workweek.

