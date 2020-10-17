Pork recipes to try as the weather turns colder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From sandwiches... to chili... meals, and more... there are lots of ways you can use pork in a recipe. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us with ideas for pork month this October.

Southwestern Green Chile Pork

TOTAL TIME: 8 hours

INGREDIENTS: 4-pound pork shoulder, 2 Tbsp olive oil, 1 onion, 1 can 14.5 oz diced tomatoes, 2 can 4 oz diced green chilies, 2 tsp ground cumin, corn tortillas, corn tortillas, salsa verde, avocado, sour cream for serving

DIRECTIONS: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook until browned on all sides, about 6 to 8 minutes, turning to brown each side. Place pork in slow cooker and add onion, tomatoes, green chilies, and cumin. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add 1 cup water. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours, until tender. Remove pork and cool slightly. Shred meat with a fork discarding fat. Spoon some vegetables from the slow cooker over the pork. Serve on corn tortillas and top with Salsa Verde, avocados, and sour cream, if desired.

NUTRITION:

Calories: 430 calories

Protein: 37 grams

Fat: 19 grams

Sodium: 530 milligrams

Cholesterol: 115 milligrams

Saturated Fat: 6 grams

Carbohydrates: 23 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Perfect Pulled Pork

SERVINGS: Varies

INGREDIENTS: 5-pound boneless pork shoulder, 1 1/2 tsp paprika, 2 tsp ground black pepper, 1 tsp cayenne pepper, 1 tsp dried thyme, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 cup water, 1 package sandwich buns

DIRECTIONS: Combine all seasonings in a small bowl and rub evenly over roast. Place meat in 6-quart crock pot. Add water. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 4-5 hours, or until pork is very tender and pulls apart with a fork (145°F internal temperature). Let pork rest for 10-15 minutes, then shred with two forks. Serve on buns with barbeque sauce.

NUTRITION:

210 calories

10 g fat

3 g saturated fat

95 mg cholesterol

170 mg sodium

1 g carbohydrate

0 g fiber

28 g protein

Pulled Pork Chili

INGREDIENTS: 2 Tbsp olive oil, 2 onion, chopped, 2 clove garlic, chopped, 2 green pepper, chopped, 2 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1 can diced tomatoes, undrained, 2 pound pulled pork, 2 can chicken stock, 1 tsp hot sauce, 1 can Mrs. Grimes® Chili Beans, 1 can Mrs. Grimes® Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed,

This is the perfect dish to transform your leftover pulled pork!

DIRECTIONS: Heat oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, green pepper, and dried seasonings. Cook 5 minutes; stir often. Stir in tomatoes and pulled pork. Add chicken stock, hot sauce, and beans. Bring to simmer. Cook 20-25 minutes. Serve topped with sour cream, cilantro, and cheese.

NUTRITION:

291 calories

8 g total fat

2 g saturated fat

29 mg cholesterol

579 mg sodium

34 g carbohydrate

8 g fiber

19 g protein

Instant Pot Pulled Pork

INGREDIENTS: 1 Tbsp. packed brown sugar, 2 tsp. paprika, 2 tsp. garlic powder, 2 tsp. onion powder, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. pepper, ½ tsp. cumin, ¼ tsp cayenne pepper, optional, 3 Pound Boneless Pork Roast, Cut into 3-4 inch cubes, 2 Tbsp. olive oil, 1 cup broth (chicken, vegetable, or beef).

DIRECTIONS: In a small bowl mix together the brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, cumin, and cayenne. Season the cubed pork with the spice mixture and set aside. Turn your Instant Pot to saute. Add the olive oil. Add half of the cubed pork and saute for 5 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Remove the browned pork to a plate and repeat with the remaining half of the cubed pork. Turn the Instant Pot off. Add ½ cup broth to the Instant Pot and deglaze the bottom. Return meat and remaining broth to the Instant Pot. Close the slide and set to seal. Cook on manual high pressure for 40 minutes, followed by a natural release for 10 minutes. Remove the meat from the Instant Pot and shred.

Cuban Sandwiches

INGREDIENTS: French baguette, cut into slices, Mustard, Deli ham, Swiss cheese, Sliced pickles, Leftover shredded pork.

DIRECTIONS: Split open baguettes and later with mustard, 1 slice cheese, pickles, ham, pork, and another slice of cheese. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and lightly coat with oil, butter, or nonstick cooking spray. Place the sandwiches in the skillet and press down firmly. Cook for 5–7 minutes on each side, or until the bread is crispy and the cheese is melted.

