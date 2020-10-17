One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting Friday night
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Friday evening shooting in Cedar Rapids, according to law enforcement officials.
At around 8:57 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a man who had been shot in the 2900 block of Sixth Street SW. Officers arrived at the scene and located a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Officers described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
