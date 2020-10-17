One of Iowa’s oldest buildings undergoes renovations

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One of Iowa’s oldest known buildings, a log cabin built around 1820, is undergoing a major restoration and preservation project.

Right now it is located at the Mathias Ham Historic Site in Dubuque. Some of the work includes putting new logs into the cabin and replacing the roof.

Erin Dragotto, vice president of development for the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, said the cabin served as a trade site and living quarters for early settlers.

“It is exciting and important for the Dubuque community because it provides a sort of beacon of history and Dubuque being the key city for Iowa it is really important that we continue to preserve these buildings because we believe in our rich history in Iowa,” Dragotto said.

Dragotto said, in doing this work, they are not only preserving the building but also teaching future generations why it is important to relive history.

