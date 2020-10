MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Vernon Mustangs eliminated the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings from the 2A playoffs on Friday night following a 25-15 win. With the victory, the Mustangs advance to the second round and will face off with Maquoketa/West Liberty next week while the Vikings end their season at 2-6.

