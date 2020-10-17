Advertisement

Linn County inmate dies in custody

The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)
The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)(KCRG)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Correctional Center says an inmate died Saturday.

A Linn County Correctional Officer discovered the female inmate in a 3rd-floor female arraignment cellblock unconscious, and unresponsive, lying on the bunk of her cell on Saturday at 3:19 pm.

Deputies and medical staff began CPR and connected the woman to an AED. Additional advanced medical support was requested, and provided by Area Ambulance Service and Sheriff Rescue 57. The inmate was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

The inmate had been in custody since 10:19 am. She was last checked on by jail staff at 2:35 pm.

At the time of the incident, a correctional officer had gone to remove the inmate from the cell to get her ready for processing out of the facility. Her family had posted bond for the inmate through a bonding company.

In reviewing correctional center video, investigators have found no apparent cause for the inmate’s medical emergency. The County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to help determine the cause of her death. The incident is under investigation.

The inmate’s name will be released at a later date, after the family is notified.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

At least 5 injured in blast, fire at Virginia strip mall

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An investigation is underway into the cause of an explosion and large fire at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, that injured at least five people. The city says three people were hospitalized as a result of the incident that was reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Two others were injured but treated on site. James Madison University said three of its students were among those hurt. The cause was not immediately clear, but a city spokesman said there was no reason to suspect foul play. Nearby residents said the blast shook their homes.

Iowa

Moffitt wins wild Truck race at Kansas to qualify for finale

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Brett Moffitt wasn’t about to finish second again — not with a spot in the NASCAR Truck Series finale on the line.

News

Full One on one with Rita Hart

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Pork recipes to try as the weather turns colder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us with ideas for pork month this October.

Latest News

News

More tasty ideas to celebrate National Pork Month

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us with ideas for pork month this October.

News

One person injured in Friday evening shooting in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 6 hours ago
One person received life-threatening injuries in a Friday evening shooting in Cedar Rapids, police said.

National

Texas allows social workers to deny LGBTQ, disabled clients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Texas officials are facing backlash after deciding to allow social workers to turn away clients on the basis of their disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Local

August derecho was among top-5 worst severe storm disasters in U.S. since 1980

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Estimates of the total cost of damage caused by the August 10 derecho along its path now exceed $7 billion, according to federal officials.

Iowa

Total COVID-19 cases exceed 106,000 after nearly 1,600 reported since Friday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Public health officials reported the second-largest number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus during a 24-hour reporting period since the start of the pandemic, along with additional deaths.

Iowa

One of Iowa’s oldest buildings undergoes renovations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A log cabin that served as a trade site back in the 1820's is undergoing major renovations.