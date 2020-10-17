Linn County inmate dies in custody

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Correctional Center says an inmate died Saturday.

A Linn County Correctional Officer discovered the female inmate in a 3rd-floor female arraignment cellblock unconscious, and unresponsive, lying on the bunk of her cell on Saturday at 3:19 pm.

Deputies and medical staff began CPR and connected the woman to an AED. Additional advanced medical support was requested, and provided by Area Ambulance Service and Sheriff Rescue 57. The inmate was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

The inmate had been in custody since 10:19 am. She was last checked on by jail staff at 2:35 pm.

At the time of the incident, a correctional officer had gone to remove the inmate from the cell to get her ready for processing out of the facility. Her family had posted bond for the inmate through a bonding company.

In reviewing correctional center video, investigators have found no apparent cause for the inmate’s medical emergency. The County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to help determine the cause of her death. The incident is under investigation.

The inmate’s name will be released at a later date, after the family is notified.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.