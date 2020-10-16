Warm & windy Saturday, then cold weather moves in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds have built-in throughout the afternoon, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the evening and overnight. A few showers have popped up but should move out fairly quickly.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s around midnight before warming up in the 40s & 50s by the time you wake up tomorrow morning. A southerly wind will allow temperatures to climb in the mid-60s. Winds could sustain between 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. A system pushes through the area on Saturday and could prompt a wintry mix across eastern Iowa through Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will be cold, only in the low to mid-40s. Light showers will be possible throughout the day. Another freeze or even hard freeze in some locations comes Sunday night. Highs stay in the 40s on Monday with showers possible. Temperatures rise into the 50s for the rest of the week, but low-pressure systems will be hanging around keeping lots of cloud cover and small chances for rain all of the next week.

