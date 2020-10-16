Advertisement

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Miami International Airport to travel to an event in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Miami International Airport to travel to an event in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is fighting to defend his sagging reelection chances in a state Republicans haven’t lost in nearly three decades — and his campaign is confronting new financial strains.

At the same time Democrat Joe Biden is pushing to keep voters focused on health care in battleground Michigan.

Trump is campaigning Friday in Florida and Georgia, neighboring Southeastern states he carried four years ago and must win again to extend his presidency.

His decision to devote Friday evening’s prime-time slot to Georgia in particular highlights the serious nature of his challenge in the 2020 contest’s closing days: Far from his original plan to expand into Democratic-leaning states, Trump is actively working to stave off a defeat of major proportions.

