Trump administration rejects California’s request for fire assistance

CALIFORNIA (CNN) - The Trump administration has denied California’s request for disaster relief to help with losses from recent wildfires.

The state asked for a major Presidential Disaster Declaration in early September.

It would have provided money to help pay for damage caused by six fires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

One of those was the creek fire, which is the largest wildfire in California history. That blaze burned more than 340,000 acres in Fresno and Madera Counties.

California’s governor said fires have cost the state $229 million this year.

They have also caused 31 deaths.

The state plans to appeal the rejection for financial aid.

