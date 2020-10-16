Advertisement

Study finds Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

By CNN
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - The drug Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the World Health Organization.

A new study by the U.N. agency also shows the anti-viral doesn’t seem to help patients recover faster.

Remdesivir was the only drug with an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 form the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A previous controlled study in the U.S. found that it shortened recovery time about a third in severely ill, hospitalized adults.

The WHO also studied three other drugs, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir-Ritonavir, and Interferon.

None of them helped patients live any longer or recover faster, the agency said.

