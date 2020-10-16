PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg wins Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest

PRAIRIEBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Pork Producers Association has named a winner in its 18th annual contest for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin.

PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg took home the prize over the other 4,501 nominations from 390 different restaurants.

The IPPA announced the top five finalists on earlier this month.

Owners Loren and Amy Lacy said a good tenderloin isn’t so much about the breading, but rather the flavor and tenderness of the pork.

“Iowans take their tenderloin really seriously, so when we found out we ranked in the top 40, I think I cried---we were so excited,” Amy Lacy said. “And when the judges told us were in the top five, I shook. This is just crazy for us.”

They said the orders of their tenderloin nearly tripled after being announced as a top five finalist.

