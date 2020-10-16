Advertisement

PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg wins Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest

PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg named winner of Iowa’s 2020 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.
PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg named winner of Iowa’s 2020 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.(Courtesy PrairieMoon on Main's Facebook page)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Pork Producers Association has named a winner in its 18th annual contest for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin.

PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg took home the prize over the other 4,501 nominations from 390 different restaurants.

The IPPA announced the top five finalists on earlier this month.

Owners Loren and Amy Lacy said a good tenderloin isn’t so much about the breading, but rather the flavor and tenderness of the pork.

“Iowans take their tenderloin really seriously, so when we found out we ranked in the top 40, I think I cried---we were so excited,” Amy Lacy said. “And when the judges told us were in the top five, I shook. This is just crazy for us.”

They said the orders of their tenderloin nearly tripled after being announced as a top five finalist.

See a full list of past winners here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Study finds Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CNN
The drug Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the World Health Organization.

News

Gov. Reynolds defends Trump's rally in Des Moines despite lack of social distancing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Governor Reynolds is defending the massive crowd of people at President Trump's rally this week in Des Moines.

News

New Study: Remdesivir has little to no effect on mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A new study from the World Health Organization says the drug Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortatlity for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Iowa

Des Moines man accused of officer impersonation

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Des Moines man is accused of impersonating a police officer and displaying a stun gun after pulling over a car.

Iowa

Car strikes restaurant in Des Moines

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Des Moines police are investigating after a car slammed into a restaurant.

Latest News

News

Social media petition asks Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to reconsider county-wide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A social media petition is asking the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to reconsider issuing a county-wide mask mandate.

Iowa

Possible abuse investigated at Iowa facility for disabled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa officials are investigating possible abuse at a troubled state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities.

National

Trump administration rejects California’s request for fire assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
California plans to appeal federal government's rejection of financial aid to help with losses due to wildfires.

News

14th person charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fourteenth person faces charges in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

News

Trump administration denies California's request for wildfire relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Trump administration is denying California's request for disaster relief to help with losses due to recent wildfires.