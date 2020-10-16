More questions on human rights for Beijing Winter Olympics

(AP) - A coalition of human-rights groups has met with the International Olympic Committee over calls to pull the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing.

The online meeting included the IOC member who heads up preparations for the Beijing Games and representatives of human-rights groups focused on Tibet, Hong Kong and the western region of Xinjiang.

The IOC says awarding the games to a county is not an endorsement of its political system.

The human-rights groups are asking why the Olympics should be held in China if the country has interned at least 1 million Uighur Muslims in work camps or re-education camps.

