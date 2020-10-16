Advertisement

More questions on human rights for Beijing Winter Olympics

Olympic Rings are seen next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne on March 17, 2020, amid the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). - The International Olympic Committee is holding high-level talks as doubts grow over the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and with some in Japan urging officials not to risk lives by pressing ahead during the coronavirus emergency. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Olympic Rings are seen next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne on March 17, 2020, amid the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). - The International Olympic Committee is holding high-level talks as doubts grow over the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and with some in Japan urging officials not to risk lives by pressing ahead during the coronavirus emergency. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - A coalition of human-rights groups has met with the International Olympic Committee over calls to pull the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing.

The online meeting included the IOC member who heads up preparations for the Beijing Games and representatives of human-rights groups focused on Tibet, Hong Kong and the western region of Xinjiang.

The IOC says awarding the games to a county is not an endorsement of its political system.

The human-rights groups are asking why the Olympics should be held in China if the country has interned at least 1 million Uighur Muslims in work camps or re-education camps.

