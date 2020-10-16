Advertisement

Iowa Secretary of State: Mailing about unreturned absentee ballots may be outdated

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office said a recent mailing that states a voter’s absentee ballot hasn’t been returned may be outdated by the time it arrives.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the mailing just means that it has not checked in the voter’s ballot yet at the time the mailing went out.

The mailing also tells voters to date their signature on their ballot, and while that won’t hurt anything, it is not actually required. Voters should follow the instructions that came with the absentee ballot.

Voters can track the status of their ballot on the Secretary of State’s website, which updates overnight.

Alternatively, voters can call the Secretary of State’s Office at 319-356-6004.

