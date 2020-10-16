Advertisement

Iowa City West closes out regular season with upset over #8 Hempstead

Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West Trojans closed out their regular season on Thursday night with a 3-2 upset victory over the eighth ranked Hempstead Mustangs.

Hempstead looks ahead to the first round of the class 5A playoffs with a match up against either Cedar Rapids Washington of Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Iowa City West will begin their playoffs against City High on October 20th.

