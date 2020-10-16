Advertisement

Finding MRI comfort in space

A researcher at the University of Iowa is using a space themed MRI machine to study cancer treatments on the brain.
A researcher at the University of Iowa is using a space themed MRI machine to study cancer treatments on the brain.(Ellen van der Plas)
By Nicole Agee
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - A researcher at the University of Iowa is studying the impact of cancer treatments on the brain, specifically in kids. But getting kids comfortable with an MRI machine can be a challenge.

With the help of child life specialists, Dr. Ellen Van der Plas developed a space theme to make it easier for kids. Each child gets a book called, “Tom’s MRI Adventure” and uses a mock machine to prepare them for the real thing. The machine has vinyl wraps, made in Iowa City, to look like a space adventure. “We wanted to make it as fun as possible," says van der Plas. "And so we make that connection with space, where you might be going in a space shuttle. And that’s sort of the analogy that we’re using, making it less medical, more fun.

Van der Plas says adults already enjoy it, and plans to recruit kids to try it soon. With grant funds, she also bought a LEGO set that looks like an MRI machine that kids can play with before their own MRI.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump is campaigning Friday in Florida and Georgia, neighboring Southeastern states he carried four years ago and must win again to extend his presidency.

Iowa

Johnson County Auditor: Mailing about unreturned absentee ballots may be outdated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Johnson County Auditor’s Office says a recent campaign mailing that states a voter’s absentee ballot hasn’t been returned may be outdated by the time it arrives.

News

Iowa State Patrol unveils pink patches in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 5 hours ago
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Iowa State Patrol has unveiled two new pink patches.

News

Possible abuse investigated at Iowa facility for disabled

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Human services is investigating a possible abuse case at the Glenwood Resource Center.

Latest News

Coronavirus

1,330 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The state reported 1,330 more COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours. It’s the fourth day in a row double-digit deaths were reported.

Iowa

Council Bluffs police announce arrest in 1999 killing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in the western Iowa town of Council Bluffs believe they’ve solved a killing that happened more than two decades ago.

National

Study finds Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN
The drug Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the World Health Organization.

News

Gov. Reynolds defends Trump's rally in Des Moines despite lack of social distancing

Updated: 8 hours ago
Governor Reynolds is defending the massive crowd of people at President Trump's rally this week in Des Moines.

News

New Study: Remdesivir has little to no effect on mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Updated: 8 hours ago
A new study from the World Health Organization says the drug Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortatlity for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Iowa

Des Moines man accused of officer impersonation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Des Moines man is accused of impersonating a police officer and displaying a stun gun after pulling over a car.