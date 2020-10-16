Advertisement

Des Moines man accused of officer impersonation

54-year-old Dewey Moraine is charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of impersonating a public official.
54-year-old Dewey Moraine is charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of impersonating a public official.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man is accused of impersonating a police officer and displaying a stun gun after pulling over a car.

WHO-TV reports that 54-year-old Dewey Moraine is charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of impersonating a public official.

A criminal complaint says Moraine flashed his lights to get the victim to stop Wednesday night.

The complaint says Moraine “sparked” a stun gun while yelling at the victim to exit the vehicle.

A witness told police Moraine made statements about being a police officer.

Police say they found two stun guns and an air soft pistol in Moraine’s vehicle.

