Council Bluffs police announce arrest in 1999 killing

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in the western Iowa town of Council Bluffs believe they’ve solved a killing that happened more than two decades ago.

Council Bluff police on Friday announced the arrest of a 52-year-old Montana man in connection with the 1999 death of Kimberly M. Ratliff.

Police are seeking first-degree murder charges but court records indicate that formal charges have not been filed.

Ratliff’s body was found inside her vehicle on Jan. 12, 1999. She was 22.

Police say the suspect is now a resident of Fairfield, Montana, but was living in Council Bluffs at the time of the killing.

He is jailed in Montana pending extradition to Iowa.

