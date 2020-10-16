Cool and breezy again today, but warmer on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a chilly start across eastern Iowa, temperatures will warm slowly into the upper 40s to mid-50s this afternoon, similar to Thursday, but with a few more clouds overhead. Winds will still be breezy, gusting to 30 MPH this afternoon.

Overnight, cloud cover increases and temperatures cool into the upper 30s. Into the weekend, look for a more mild but still breezy day Saturday with gusts 30-40 MPH out of the south and highs in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front late Saturday brings the chance for showers and a few wet snowflakes by early Sunday with highs only in the mid-40s Sunday and Monday.

