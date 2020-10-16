Advertisement

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.(David Richard | AP Photo/David Richard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Friday.

The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests,” the Colts said. “In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In other NFL coronavirus developments:

— The Atlanta Falcons on Friday resumed in-person work at their facility under the league’s supplemental intensive protocols. The team had closed the facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19.

— The Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak.

— The New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They’re set to play Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Italian health officials have declared that the resurgence of COVID-19 has reached an “acute phase.”

National

Peloton recalls pedals on spin bikes after reported injuries

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
There have been more than 100 reports of the pedals breaking and more than a dozen reported injuries.

National

Study finds Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By CNN
The drug Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the World Health Organization.

News

Gov. Reynolds defends Trump's rally in Des Moines despite lack of social distancing

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Governor Reynolds is defending the massive crowd of people at President Trump's rally this week in Des Moines.

Latest News

News

New Study: Remdesivir has little to no effect on mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A new study from the World Health Organization says the drug Remdesivir has little or no effect on mortatlity for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Iowa

Des Moines man accused of officer impersonation

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Des Moines man is accused of impersonating a police officer and displaying a stun gun after pulling over a car.

Iowa

Car strikes restaurant in Des Moines

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Des Moines police are investigating after a car slammed into a restaurant.

National

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: 48 minutes ago

National Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Iowa

PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg wins Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Pork Producers Association has named a winner in its 18th annual contest for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin.