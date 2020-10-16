Advertisement

Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday that he was wrong not to wear a mask at the White House, after he and President Donald Trump both came down with the coronavirus.

Chris Christie, shown in this file photo, is having second thoughts on masks after spending a week in the ICU suffering from COVID-19.
Chris Christie, shown in this file photo, is having second thoughts on masks after spending a week in the ICU suffering from COVID-19.(Source: CNN/file)

Christie, in a statement, said he has recovered from COVID-19 after a weeklong stay in a hospital’s intensive care unit. He called on all political leaders to advocate for face coverings, with the practice becoming increasingly politicized even as the pandemic has killed more than 217,000 Americans.

“I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day,” Christie said. “I was wrong.”

Christie, who was at the White House for the announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court and to a participate in several rounds of Trump’s debate prep, seemingly chided the president’s attitude toward the disease.

“No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others,” Christie said.

Trump has since called his illness as “a blessing from God,” arguing it exposed him to promising therapeutics. He has also been an inconsistent advocate for mask wearing, holding large rallies of thousands of people where many of his supporters do not follow public health guidance to cover their faces.

At a town hall in Miami on Tuesday night, Trump said of Christie’s statement, “He has to say that.” The president insisted he supports masks and called Christie “a friend of mine.”

Christie said, “Every public official, regardless of party or position, should advocate for every American to wear a mask in public, appropriately socially distance and to wash your hands frequently every day.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Twitter changes hacked content rules after Biden story furor

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The social media company will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, said the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety.

Iowa

Possible abuse investigated at Iowa facility for disabled

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa officials are investigating possible abuse at a troubled state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities.

National Politics

TV viewers get a split-screen view of Trump, Biden; Guthrie’s exchanges with Trump get noticed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories.

National

Avalanche of early votes transforming 2020 election

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

National

Trump administration rejects California’s request for fire assistance

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CNN
California plans to appeal federal government's rejection of financial aid to help with losses due to wildfires.

Latest News

News

14th person charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A fourteenth person faces charges in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

News

Trump administration denies California's request for wildfire relief

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Trump administration is denying California's request for disaster relief to help with losses due to recent wildfires.

News

Flight crew member with Biden campaign tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Biden campaign says someone who flew with the former vice president on Monday and Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

News

US Health and Human Services Secretary promotes plasma treatments for COVID-19 while visiting Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
While he says he's concerned with the upward trend of cases in the state, he noted that 2,200 COVID patients in the state have been treated with plasma.

News

Amy Coney Barrett hearing day 4 recap

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Senate Judiciary committee finished its final day of hearings on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination on Thursday.