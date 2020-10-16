Advertisement

A reporting error caused about 10% of Iowa nursing homes to tell the federal government they have no N-95 masks

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 10 percent of nursing homes in Iowa told The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) they have no N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

The federal agency requires every nursing home in the country to report information about COVID-19 inside its facilities. These reports allow the federal government to monitor the situation in long-term care facilities around the country. But our KCRG-TV9 i9 investigative unit found major discrepancies between the federal government’s tally of the supply and what’s actually in stock at these facilities

Hallmark Care Center, which is located in Mount Vernon, was one of the 42 different facilities who told the federal government it had no N-95 masks. ABCM Corporation, who is based in Iowa, owns the property. Our i9 investigative unit discovered the corporation owns around 30 different facilities who told the federal government it had no N-95 masks.

Kara Koster, who is the lead marketing consultant for ABCM Corporation said, in a statement to TV9, its locations have enough PPE, and blamed the discrepancy on a reporting error on their end.

“Initially, the question on adequate PPE on hand was set as a default answer of “no” when PPE was difficult to come by in the beginning of the pandemic and was an oversight on our part when PPE became more readily available to correct," she said. “This has now been corrected and will be reviewed weekly for the reporting requirements.”

Koster, who declined an on-camera interview, said the company gave other answers that were incorrect. She did specify which questions were answered incorrectly.

She said the company has had trouble submitting information to the survey.

“Additionally, after we initially began the reporting, we had a provider from WI {Wisconsin} upload and change the data for one of our locations by error,” Koster said. “The fact that anyone could enter and overwrite our data made it obvious that CMS itself was not too concerned about the security or accuracy of the information. The resources we felt we needed to dedicate to this dwindled considerably at that point.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More questions on human rights for Beijing Winter Olympics

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A coalition of human-rights groups has met with the International Olympic Committee over calls to pull the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing.

News

‘What is accurate?’ asks Washington Co. family after flip-flop in COVID test results

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
A Washington County family says their experience with COVID testing has left them confused and unsure what test results to trust.

News

Early voters navigate questions about absentee ballots

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Lawrence Reiner has voted in-person for more than 50 years, but this year, he’s voting absentee because of COVID-19.

News

Early voters navigate questions about absentee ballots

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

'What is accurate?' asks Washington Co. family after flip-flop in COVID test results

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Washington County family says their experience with COVID testing has left them confused and unsure what test results to trust.

News

Mariannette Miller-Meeks states claim for Second Congressional District in one on one interview

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Mariannette Miller-Meeks states claim for Second Congressional District in one on one interview

News

One on one interview with Miller-Meeks

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

How the freeze could impact plants/flowers

Updated: 13 hours ago
According to the ISU Extension Master Gardners, the growing season is coming to end, but it's a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast over a couple of days when deciding whether to cover outdoor plants or not.

Iowa

Nominate a student for KCRG-TV9′s Successful Students

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
KCRG-TV9′s Student of the Month is now KCRG-TV9′s Successful Students.