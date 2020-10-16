1,330 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported 1,330 more COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours. It’s the fourth day in a row double-digit deaths were reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 16, the state’s data is showing a total of 104,552 COVID-19 cases and 1,521 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,488 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 886,557 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations dropped a bit on Friday after setting a new record on Thursday. There are currently a total of 468 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 66 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 105 are in the ICU and 48 are on ventilators.

