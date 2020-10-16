Advertisement

1,330 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported 1,330 more COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours. It’s the fourth day in a row double-digit deaths were reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 16, the state’s data is showing a total of 104,552 COVID-19 cases and 1,521 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,488 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 886,557 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations dropped a bit on Friday after setting a new record on Thursday. There are currently a total of 468 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 66 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 105 are in the ICU and 48 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.

Coronavirus

Broadway shutdown hurting actors, theater workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The pandemic has turned out the lights on Broadway with no productions scheduled now until next May.

Coronavirus

Broadway's lengthy closure crushes dreams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Broadway is closed until May 2021, impacting the livelihoods of nearly 100,000.

Coronavirus

Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek virus vaccine OK

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among several leading candidates in final testing.

Latest News

Coronavirus

WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

I9 Investigations

A reporting error caused about 10% of Iowa nursing homes to tell the federal government they have no N-95 masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Our KCRG TV9 i9 investigative unit found major discrepancies between the federal government’s tally of the supply and what’s actually in stock at these facilities.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated the U.S. for much of 2020 and that could continue for 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated the United States for much of 2020 and that could continue for at least some of 2021.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.

Coronavirus

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.