Some Cottonelle flushable wipes now under recall

Kimberly-Clark announced a recall of specific lots of Cottonelle wet wipes sold across the nation due to possible bacteria contamination.(CBS/KIMBERLY-CLARK)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kimberly-Clark is recalling some of its Cottonelle flushable wipes saying they may have bacteria in them known to cause infections.

The bacteria, pluralibacter gergoviae, is known to cause infections in immunocompromised people.

Complaints reported include irritation and minor infection.

The recall impacts certain packages of wipes produced between February 7 and September 14 this year.

To identify whether a product is impacted by the recall go to Cottonelle’s website, where they have a Lot number checker.

Alternatively, customers can call Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-800-414-0165

