Police make arrest in Cedar River Landing shooting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made an arrest in the Cedar River Landing shooting incident that occurred at 301 F Avenue NW at around 11:17 p.m. on October 2.

Officials identified the suspect as 29-year-old Johnny Mack Hill, Jr.

On the day of the incident, officials said Hill left the area before officers arrived. There were no reported victims at the scene or at any local hospitals. Officers were able to interview witnesses and collect shell casings at the scene.

An investigation determined Hill was living at 1311 Oakland Road NE. A search warrant was executed at 10:25 p.m. on October 14, and Hill was taken into custody.

At Hill’s apartment, police found methylenedioxymethamphetamine (also known as ecstasy), marijuana, three handguns (two of which were stolen), ammunition, scales, packaging, cash and prescription pills.

Hill was arrested on two counts of carrying weapons, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, two counts of trafficking in stolen firearms, and several drug related charges.

Officials also said another person at the apartment, identified as 29-year-old Jerome Bradley, was arrested for disorderly house. Officials said he was allegedly a guest at the apartment.

