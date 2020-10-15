Advertisement

Optometrists seeing more children struggling with vision problems

They name online learning as one of the reasons
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Doctors at Vision Health Center said they are seeing more children with Computer Vision Syndrome, also known as “digital eye strain.”

Dr. Stephanie Sloan mentioned it can cause blurred vision, headaches, and dry eyes.

“When we look at a print piece of paper it is a fixed plane and when we look at a screen that screen is pixelated, so our eyes are constantly focusing ahead and behind and that is really, really taxing on our visual system,” Sloan said. “Kids are in their prime time of using their eyes to process information and to learn and if they are having a roadblock or a hurdle from looking at a screen then we have to start working through that so that they optimize those learning years.”

Sloan said people should follow the 20-20-20 rule: for every 20 minutes that you are on the screen take a 20-second break to look 20 feet away.

The American Optometric Association recommends adjusting lighting so there are no glares on the screen, adjust the seat so feet sit flat on the floor, and consider tinted glasses.

But perhaps the biggest advice Sloan gives is to get kids to the doctor even if they are still pretty young.

“Kids' eye muscles are so strong and they can actually mask a lot of underlying eye issues, so it is important to have that full eye exam to make sure that their vision and eye health is up to speed for school,” Sloan said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Federal grant aims to improve DNA evidence processing in Iowa

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A new federal grant will help the Department of Public Safety in Iowa process DNA evidence faster.

News

Trump makes election appeal to Iowans at Des Moines rally

Updated: 43 minutes ago
President Donald Trump spoke at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Local

Group protests Supreme Court nomination process in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Some in Cedar Rapids gathered today to protest this week’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Local

Death Investigation underway for missing Cedar Rapids Woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman

News

Supreme Court issues ruling on pre-filled absentee ballot requests

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state's highest court sided with Republicans in invalidating pre-filled-out absentee ballot request forms.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court sides with GOP over absentee ballot forms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Iowa’s highest court is upholding a state directive that was used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests mailed to voters pre-filled with their personal information.

News

Roundtable with government officials held for farmers, food producers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa's current and former secretary of agriculture met with farmers and food producers in eastern Iowa on Wednesday.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Biden ad misleads voters on Trump’s social security plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Biden’s facts check out but it lacks that context. The letter from the Chief Actuary said those predictions would only come true if those cuts were permanent and no other source of revenue was added. That’s why this claim gets a ‘C’.

News

Missing Cedar Rapids woman's body found

Updated: 3 hours ago
The body of a missing Cedar Rapids woman was found in Hiawatha on Wednesday.

News

Federal, state officials meet with farmers, food producers on derecho and COVID-19 impacts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The agricultural leaders hosted roundtables in Tama and Linn County Wednesday. Food processors told Secretary Bill Northey from the USDA that the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program was critical in helping their industries cover losses due to the pandemic.