Nominate a student for KCRG-TV9′s Successful Students

Like a lot of things this school year, KCRG-TV9′s Student of the Month is changing.

It’s now KCRG-TV9 Successful Students.

This year it focuses on students overcoming challenges to achieve success both in and out of the classroom. And that goes for challenges related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, or other challenges students face in their daily lives.

You can nominate any student in Eastern Iowa from Kindergarten through high school seniors.

We want to see pictures and videos showing how students are working to overcome challenges and succeed in and out of the classroom.

Nominate someone you know below by clicking the green “add media” button, and remember to check KCRG.com/successfulstudents where we will be highlighting Successful Students throughout the school year.

