NewBoCo’s DeltaV launches program to help Iowans who lost job during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In 2017, non-profit NewBoCo noticed there were a number of high-demand jobs in the IT field in Iowa, but there weren’t enough people to fill them. So it launched the DeltaV coding school.

“We can take people from knowing nothing about software development to career-ready for a job as a junior level, entry-level software developer in just 20 weeks,” said NewBoCo’s COO Aaron Horn.

Horn said 100 percent of the school’s graduates get jobs in a few months, with salaries of at least $58,000 a year.

Francesco Toriano took the course and is in the process of looking for a job.

“They get you ready for the job market right out of the class when you’re done,” he said. “I already had a lot of career experience myself, but it was good for me to refresh on that.”

In November, the school will offer a program where students can study Help Desk and Networks and Systems Administration.

Normally, there would be a price-tag for a program like this, but thanks to a grant from Future Ready Iowa, Delta V can fully fund tuition for 10 Iowans who may have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This could be people who are unemployed, due to that or maybe their hours were cut significantly or if their job was in someway impacted,” Horn said.

The scholarship pays for all the materials needed in the class.

“It’s a desktop computer and a router and some networking cabling and the actual tools you would use on the job,” Horn said. “That’s about a $400 kit that also you wouldn’t have to buy yourself.”

In a matter of weeks, Horn said students will be prepared to get a job at an IT help desk. But it’s not just about training.

“Once you get towards the last, five to 10 weeks of the program, we’re actually spending Friday’s doing mock interviews, resume reviews and how to do a job search,” he said.

