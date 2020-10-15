Advertisement

NewBoCo’s DeltaV launches program to help Iowans who lost job during pandemic

By Jay Greene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In 2017, non-profit NewBoCo noticed there were a number of high-demand jobs in the IT field in Iowa, but there weren’t enough people to fill them. So it launched the DeltaV coding school.

“We can take people from knowing nothing about software development to career-ready for a job as a junior level, entry-level software developer in just 20 weeks,” said NewBoCo’s COO Aaron Horn.

Horn said 100 percent of the school’s graduates get jobs in a few months, with salaries of at least $58,000 a year.

Francesco Toriano took the course and is in the process of looking for a job.

“They get you ready for the job market right out of the class when you’re done,” he said. “I already had a lot of career experience myself, but it was good for me to refresh on that.”

In November, the school will offer a program where students can study Help Desk and Networks and Systems Administration.

Normally, there would be a price-tag for a program like this, but thanks to a grant from Future Ready Iowa, Delta V can fully fund tuition for 10 Iowans who may have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This could be people who are unemployed, due to that or maybe their hours were cut significantly or if their job was in someway impacted,” Horn said.

The scholarship pays for all the materials needed in the class.

“It’s a desktop computer and a router and some networking cabling and the actual tools you would use on the job,” Horn said. “That’s about a $400 kit that also you wouldn’t have to buy yourself.”

In a matter of weeks, Horn said students will be prepared to get a job at an IT help desk. But it’s not just about training.

“Once you get towards the last, five to 10 weeks of the program, we’re actually spending Friday’s doing mock interviews, resume reviews and how to do a job search,” he said.

Click or tap here for more information.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gunshots cause gas leak in Cedar Rapids Wednesday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids police say gun shots caused a gas leak on the city's southeast side.

News

Friends and family mourn after missing woman found dead in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Police say Sharon Hangartner had been missing from her home on the city's northeast side since Sunday.

News

President Trump and Joe Biden holding competing town hall events Thursday night

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tonight both President Trump and Joe Biden are holding competing town hall events.

News

Senate Judiciary Committee to finish Amy Coney Barrett hearings, begin consideration

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to finish their hearings and start consideration for supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Latest News

News

NewBoCo’s DeltaV launches program to help Iowans who lost job during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
In 2017, non-profit NewBoCo noticed there were a number of high-demand jobs in the IT field in Iowa, but there weren’t enough people to fill them. So it launched the DeltaV coding school.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids police investigating gunshots that caused a gas leak on Bever Avenue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police are investigating a report of gunshots that resulted in a gas meter being struck on Wednesday.

National

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

Iowa

Some Cottonelle flushable wipes now under recall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Kimberly-Clark is recalling some of its Cottonelle flushable wipes saying they may have bacteria in them known to cause infections.

News

Trump makes appeal to Iowa voters at rally in Des Moines less than three weeks before election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The RealClearPolitics average has Joe Biden with a 1.2-point advantage over President Donald Trump less than three weeks ahead of Election Day.