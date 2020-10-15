Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court sides with GOP over absentee ballot forms

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Iowa’s highest court is upholding a state directive that was used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests mailed to voters pre-filled with their personal information.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Biden ad misleads voters on Trump’s social security plan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Biden’s facts check out but it lacks that context. The letter from the Chief Actuary said those predictions would only come true if those cuts were permanent and no other source of revenue was added. That’s why this claim gets a ‘C’.

Politics

Branstad, Reynolds hit campaign trail for Sen. Ernst’s reelection bid

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s longest-serving governor joined his replacement on Tuesday for various campaign stops in Iowa to promote Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection.

Iowa

Tied to Trump fate, Ernst walks tightrope in dead heat Iowa

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has enthusiastically supported Donald Trump throughout his presidency.

Local

Greenfield discusses ending political corruption, COVID relief, campaign platforms in one-on-one with TV9

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Mary Green
Theresa Greenfield, a real estate executive from Des Moines who has never won elected office, will face Republican incumbent Joni Ernst in the race for Iowa’s Senate seat.

Latest News

National

White House doctor: Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s White House doctor says Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days using a newer rapid test from Abbott laboratories.

National

Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
A Wisconsin judge has upheld Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge.

Iowa

Iowa tops 100,000 coronavirus cases as Trump plans rally

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
As Iowa surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and remained the fourth-highest state for rate of infection, the mayor of Des Moines expressed concern about an upcoming rally planned by the president.

Iowa

Ernst talks pandemic relief, bipartisanship, Supreme Court, and more in one-on-one with TV9

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Mary Green
Ernst, a native of Red Oak, Iowa, vying for her second term in the U.S. Senate, will face Democrat Theresa Greenfield on the ballot.

National Politics

Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By MEG KINNARD, Associated Press
South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, with his U.S. Senate campaign reporting he raised $57 million in the final quarter in the race against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham.

Iowa

President Trump to hold Des Moines rally on Wednesday, campaign says

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Iowa, less than two weeks after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.