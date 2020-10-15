Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court sides with GOP over absentee ballot forms

An absentee ballot request form for the state of Iowa.
An absentee ballot request form for the state of Iowa.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s highest court is upholding a state directive that was used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests mailed to voters pre-filled with their personal information.

The Iowa Supreme Court issued its ruling in favor of President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican groups as Trump held a rally in Des Moines. The court rejected a Democratic challenge that argued the directive issued by Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate was unconstitutional.

Pate instructed county elections commissioners in July that all absentee ballot request forms they mailed to voters must be blank in order to ensure uniformity statewide. Auditors in three counties defied Pate’s guidance and courts invalidated their pre-filled forms at the urging of Trump’s campaign.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roundtable with government officials held for farmers, food producers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa's current and former secretary of agriculture met with farmers and food producers in eastern Iowa on Wednesday.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Biden ad misleads voters on Trump’s social security plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Biden’s facts check out but it lacks that context. The letter from the Chief Actuary said those predictions would only come true if those cuts were permanent and no other source of revenue was added. That’s why this claim gets a ‘C’.

News

Missing Cedar Rapids woman's body found

Updated: 2 hours ago
The body of a missing Cedar Rapids woman was found in Hiawatha on Wednesday.

News

Federal, state officials meet with farmers, food producers on derecho and COVID-19 impacts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The agricultural leaders hosted roundtables in Tama and Linn County Wednesday. Food processors told Secretary Bill Northey from the USDA that the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program was critical in helping their industries cover losses due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Extended one-on-one with Rep. Abby Finkenauer

Updated: 2 hours ago
KCRG-TV9's Taylor Holt spoke with Rep. Abby Finkenauer about issues facing Iowans ahead of her campaign for a second term.

News

Federal grant awarded to state to enhance DNA evidence processing

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new federal grant will help the department of public safety in Iowa process DNA evidence faster.

News

Coe College seeing some leadership changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
More leadership changes are underway at another college in eastern Iowa, this time at Coe College in Cedar Rapids.

News

Cedar Rapids mayor had COVID-19 infection

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mayor Brad Hart said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Protest over Supreme Court confirmation held in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
People in Cedar Rapids gathered today to protest this week's confirmation hearings.

Iowa

Watch: President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Des Moines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
President Donald Trump visits the Des Moines International Airport for a campaign rally on Wednesday evening.