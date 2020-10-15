Advertisement

i9 Fact Checker: Biden ad misleads voters on Trump’s social security plan

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The i9 Fact Checker analyzes claims in a current ad from Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Source: The ad comes directly from the Joe Biden Campaign.

Claim #1: To put it plainly, Trump’s plan would wipe out social Security.

The claim stems from President Trump’s statement during an executive order signing and another press conference that he would eliminate the payroll tax if he wins reelection.

In response, four Senate Democrats wrote a letter requesting the Chief Actuary at the Social Security Administration to assess the impact.

In response to that, Stephen Gross, the Chief Actuary, sent a letter warning that hypothetical legislation eliminating the payroll tax would with no alternative sources of revenue cause certain programs to run out of money.

One program included the Old Age & Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which provides automatic spending to pay monthly Social Security benefits to retired workers, would run out of money in 2023.

Another program included in the estimate was the Disability Insurance Trust Fund, which gives out monthly benefits to disabled-workers, would run out of money in 2021.

However, the letter also noted that hypothetical legislation hasn’t been proposed.

ABC News reported White House press secretary Kayleigh McEneany said Trump misspoke, intending to say he would eliminate the deferred payroll taxes for this year only. President Trump gave companies the option to defer those taxes, meaning they would be owed later, earlier this year as an option to effectively give Americans a tax cut in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump later said made a similar clarification in a September press conference, specifically noting he would make sure Social Security would not lose funding.

“When we win the election — when I win the election, I’m going to completely and totally forgive all deferred payroll taxes without in any way, shape, or form hurting Social Security,” Trump said. “That money is going to come from the General Fund. We’re not going to touch Social Security.”

CONCLUSION: President Donald Trump has said he plans to get rid of payroll taxes multiple times. However, his aides said the President misspoke and the President has clarified that he only wanted to forgive some payroll tax payments this year, not get rid of them entirely. Furthermore, he has said he would backfill any lost funding to Social Security from other sources.

Biden’s facts check out but it lacks that context. The letter from the Chief Actuary said those predictions would only come true if those cuts were permanent and no other source of revenue was added. That’s why this claim gets a ‘C’.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roundtable with government officials held for farmers, food producers

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Iowa's current and former secretary of agriculture met with farmers and food producers in eastern Iowa on Wednesday.

News

Missing Cedar Rapids woman's body found

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The body of a missing Cedar Rapids woman was found in Hiawatha on Wednesday.

News

Federal, state officials meet with farmers, food producers on derecho and COVID-19 impacts

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The agricultural leaders hosted roundtables in Tama and Linn County Wednesday. Food processors told Secretary Bill Northey from the USDA that the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program was critical in helping their industries cover losses due to the pandemic.

News

Extended one-on-one with Rep. Abby Finkenauer

Updated: 56 minutes ago
KCRG-TV9's Taylor Holt spoke with Rep. Abby Finkenauer about issues facing Iowans ahead of her campaign for a second term.

Latest News

News

Federal grant awarded to state to enhance DNA evidence processing

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A new federal grant will help the department of public safety in Iowa process DNA evidence faster.

News

Coe College seeing some leadership changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
More leadership changes are underway at another college in eastern Iowa, this time at Coe College in Cedar Rapids.

News

Cedar Rapids mayor had COVID-19 infection

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Brad Hart said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Protest over Supreme Court confirmation held in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
People in Cedar Rapids gathered today to protest this week's confirmation hearings.

Iowa

Watch: President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Des Moines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
President Donald Trump visits the Des Moines International Airport for a campaign rally on Wednesday evening.

News

Abby Finkenauer discusses main priorities in run for re-election in TV9 one-on-one

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
TV9 sat down in a one-on-one interview with Congresswoman Abby Finkeanuer about what work she wants to continue in Washington.