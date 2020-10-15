Group protests Supreme Court nomination process in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some in Cedar Rapids gathered today to protest this week’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Today’s protest is part of what the group called “Our Lives on The Line Week of Action." Several organizations from across the state are holding virtual and in-person events this week to protest the hearings.

Speakers today talked about the impact a conservative court could have on health care access and abortion rights. They’re hoping to encourage Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst to oppose the Republicans' push to confirm Barrett before the election.

Protesters also talked about the importance of voting and participating in the political process.

“Get involved. Don’t sit down and just hope things work out," John Hernandez, of Cedar Rapids, said. "If things aren’t working out for your put your voice in and get your input in so everybody can get together.”

The next demonstration will be Thursday at noon at the Neal Smith Federal Building in Des Moines.

