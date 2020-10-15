Advertisement

Frosty night ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some early week warmth, the weather has cooled down.  Overnight tonight a freeze warning is in effect for the entire TV-9 viewing area.  Temperatures are expected to fall near or below 32 for several hours.  This will end the growing season in some locations.  After a brief warmup on Saturday colder conditions and a more active weather pattern moves in for next week.

