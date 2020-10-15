Advertisement

Family feels lucky to be alive after driving through tornado on SC highway

By WLOS Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A drive home turned dangerous for a North Carolina family when a tornado passed over the interstate.

The Sunday family says they knew they were under a tornado warning on a trip near Dillon, South Carolina, but they never thought they’d actually drive through one. Video taken by the family shows what appears to be a funnel cloud then lots of debris.

“I could see in the distance some rotation, and then, all of a sudden, out from the trees comes a tornado,” said father Michael Sunday, who was driving the family’s truck.

Watching from their truck windows in the middle of the highway were Michael Sunday, his wife Annie, their two young kids and the family dog. They say it was two minutes of loud, strong winds.

“We thought it was going to pick the truck up, but it didn’t, thank goodness,” said daughter Sophie Sunday.

The Sundays say it happened fast, and they feel lucky to have made it out safety, minus some damage to their truck.

“I just thought, ‘We’re all together. If something’s going to happen, then we’re all just going to be together, and it’ll just be,’” Annie Sunday said.

Sophie says she thinks Jesus was watching out for the family.

The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas, causing damage in parts of South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Senate committee questions SCOTUS nominee Barrett for 3rd day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Amy Coney Barrett followed tradition set by prior Supreme Court nominees by not discussing her views on cases that could come before the court.

National

NC family escapes drive through tornado with only damage to truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas.

National

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCCO and WCBS
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

News

Trump makes appeal to Iowa voters at rally in Des Moines less than three weeks before election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The RealClearPolitics average has Joe Biden with a 1.2-point advantage over President Donald Trump less than three weeks ahead of Election Day.

Latest News

National

George Floyd remembered all over world on his birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

Local

Federal grant aims to improve DNA evidence processing in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A new federal grant will help the Department of Public Safety in Iowa process DNA evidence faster.

News

Trump makes election appeal to Iowans at Des Moines rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump spoke at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Local

Group protests Supreme Court nomination process in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Some in Cedar Rapids gathered today to protest this week’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

News

Supreme Court issues ruling on pre-filled absentee ballot requests

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state's highest court sided with Republicans in invalidating pre-filled-out absentee ballot request forms.

Local

Optometrists seeing more children struggling with vision problems

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Optometrists are reporting a rise in cases of children experiencing Computer Vision Syndrome, most likely because they are spending much more time in front of a computer screen.