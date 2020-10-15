Advertisement

English Valleys Community School District votes to require masks

Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa (KCRG) - The English Valleys Community School District voted Wednesday night to put a mask mandate in place, making it one of the first districts to change its original decision to not require masks.

The school board listened to more than an hour of discussion from teachers and parents before voting 3 to 2 in favor of a requiring masks.

Chris Hester was one of several teachers at the meeting in favor of a mandate. She said a lot of kids aren’t wearing masks to school.

“With covid getting worse all the time and that being the message that has been, pretty much, spoken about as the way to keep the virus at bay, I think that it is just necessary and it’s the responsible thing to do,” Hester said.

Cassie O’Rourke has two children who attend English Valleys. She said masks take away from children’s ability to communicate with teachers, and that it shouldn’t be up to the district if her kids wear a mask to school. She said she believes it should be a parent’s choice. English Valleys Superintendent made his official recommendation in favor of a mask mandate, citing public health recommendations.

He said moving to a mask mandate policy will allow the district to reduce the number of students that are required to quarantine. The governor’s office only requires children who are exposed to quarantine if they weren’t wearing masks. The district will have extra masks on hand for students who need them.

The mandate will go into effect Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Baby girl becomes Iowa’s 46th safe haven baby

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A baby girl born on September 27 has become the state’s 46 safe haven baby.

Iowa

Continuing weekly unemployment claims continue to decrease in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 46,577 continuing weekly unemployment claims last week. That’s a decrease of 4,983 from the previous reporting period.

Iowa

Police make arrest in Cedar River Landing shooting incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police have made an arrest in the Cedar River Landing shooting incident that occurred at 301 F Avenue NW at around 11:17 p.m. on October 2.

News

English Valleys Community School District votes to require masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
The English Valleys Community School District voted Wednesday night to put a mask mandate in place.

Latest News

News

Some Cottonelle flushable wipes now under recall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kimberly-Clark is recalling some of its Cottonelle flushable wipes saying they may have bacteria in them known to cause infections.

News

Young woman from Coralville among first female Eagle Scouts in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
A young woman from Coralville is among the first female Eagle Scouts in Iowa.

News

Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, had no symptoms

Updated: 3 hours ago
First Lady Melania Trump says her son Barron Trump tested positive at one point for COVID-19.

News

Dan Gable chosen for Presidential Medal of Freedom

Updated: 3 hours ago
The President announced Dan Gable as a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

News

Gunshots cause gas leak in Cedar Rapids Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police say gun shots caused a gas leak on the city's southeast side.

News

Friends and family mourn after missing woman found dead in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say Sharon Hangartner had been missing from her home on the city's northeast side since Sunday.