Dubuque man sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling opioids leading to woman’s death

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

Officials said Carl Ravon Watkins, 30, pleaded guilty on June 17.

Watkins admitted, during the plea agreement, that he met with a woman who had contacted him looking for heroin. A meeting occurred between Watkins, the woman and her boyfriend, in which Watkins sold the woman what was supposedly heroin.

When the woman used the mixture later that night, she lost consciousness. Her boyfriend found her hours later, unconscious and not breathing. Emergency responders pronounced her dead after being unable to revive her.

Officials said an autopsy determined the woman’s death was caused by mixed drug toxicity, from fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl.

Officers searched the woman’s bedroom and found a chunky white substance that was tested and determined to be fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

Watkins was arrested when the Dubuque Drug Task Force set up a meeting with Watkins to attempt to buy $80 worth of heroin from him. Watkins dropped a baggie containing about a quarter gram of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl when officers made the arrest.

Watkins was sentenced to 240 months in prison and a three year term of supervised release after the prison term. He was also ordered to pay the victim’s family $7,233 in restitution for funeral expenses.

