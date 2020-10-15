Advertisement

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that 79-year-old Brockman hid the money over 20 years in a complicated scheme involving false returns and secret bank accounts.

Prosecutors also charged him with investor fraud.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief plan

Updated: 5 minutes ago

National

Former roommate of accused Capital One hacker sentenced

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking the Capital One banking company and at least 30 other organizations has been sentenced to four years in prison for illegally possessing firearms, according to federal prosecutors.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

National

Cameron Peak fire grows to Colorado's largest

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County became the largest wildfire in Colorado history on Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Library misspelled in Indiana library parking lot

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A library employee says a contractor was responsible for the misspelling.

News

Unemployment in America rises to 898,000 last week

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Americans seeking unemployment benefits actually rose last week to 898 thousand.

News

New poll shows 49% of Black Americans would not get a COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A new poll asked Americans if they would get a vaccine for COVID-19 if one came out. And nearly half of Black people said "no".

News

Iowans with disabilities are making use of curbside voting process

Updated: 32 minutes ago
People with disabilities are taking advantage of the curbside voting process.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons' decision to shut their facility follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.