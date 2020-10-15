Cool & windy afternoon, potential for frost overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a cool afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Another windy day ahead with northwest winds between 15-25 mph, and gusts upwards of 35 mph.

Overnight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop near freezing in many locations. Bringing the likelihood of frost, and even a light freeze in some locations. Temperatures will be hovering around the freezing point, at 32 degrees. Make sure to protect outdoor plants by bringing them inside or covering them.

Highs stay in the 50s tomorrow, before a brief warm-up on Saturday, thanks to southerly winds. The next best chance for precipitation comes Sunday and into Monday. Highs by the end of the weekend drop into the upper 40s.

