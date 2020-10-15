Continuing weekly unemployment claims continue to decrease in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 46,577 continuing weekly unemployment claims last week. That’s a decrease of 4,983 from the previous reporting period.

IWD also reported a total of 4,644 initial unemployment claims were filed between October 4 and October 10.

There was a total of $12,938,979.30 in unemployment insurance benefits paid last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (860), self-employed/independent contractor, etc. (851), healthcare and social assistance (413), construction (351), and accommodations and food services (292).

