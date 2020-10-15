Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating gunshots that caused a gas leak on Bever Avenue

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots that resulted in a gas meter being struck on Wednesday.

Officials said it happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Bever Avenue and 23rd Street SE.

The victims were unharmed, but a house was struck by the gunfire, with one round hitting a gas meter. Police found several shell casings in the area.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy were on scene to make sure the gas meter was safe.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials have not released additional information at this time.

