Car removed from Mississippi River at Marquette

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Responders in Clayton County on Wednesday pulled a vehicle from the Mississippi River that had been there for at least 3 years.

An angler first spotted the car near Marquette in 2017.

That same year, law enforcement brought in a dive team from La Crosse County to get a closer look at the vehicle.

Officials were able to recover the vehicle because of low and stable conditions on the west channel of the Mississippi River near the Marquette City boat ramp.

Officials said river stage levels and environmental restrictions prevented attempts in the past.

After recovering the vehicle it was determined to be a yellow 1985 Lincoln Town car last registered in 2007 through Wisconsin.

An investigation is ongoing to discover how and why the vehicle was there.

