Car crashes into Marion home Thursday morning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in Marion responded to Winnebago Avenue Thursday morning after someone crashed into a home.

According to the Marion Police Department, the driver had a medical emergency.

The homeowner, Ken Engelbart, said it all happened in a flash.

“I’m having coffee and all of sudden this loud explosion and a red plate, and well everything came flying out of the cupboard, at my face,” Engelbart said. "I backed up so it didn’t hit me. And I’m like what the heck happened. Sounded like a sonic boom.

The man said his wife was not home at the time and her phone is currently off. He said she is in for a surprise when she comes back.

