Baby girl becomes Iowa’s 46th safe haven baby

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A baby girl born on September 27 has become the state’s 46 safe haven baby.

The Iowa Department of Human Services said on Thursday the baby girl was released to its custody, making it the 46th time the state’s safe haven procedure has been used since the law went into effect.

The law allows parents, or their authorized representative to leave infants 30 days of age or younger at a hospital or healthcare facility without being prosecuted for abandonment.

“We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services. “We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

Safe haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families.

The Safe Haven Law was approved after a 2001 case in which an eastern Iowa teen mother killed her home-delivered newborn baby.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.