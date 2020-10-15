Advertisement

Another breezy day, but much cooler as well

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are looking at another breezy day across eastern Iowa, but with noticeably cooler temperatures and winds more out of the north, so it will feel quite brisk.

Northwesterly winds will gust 25-35 MPH throughout our Thursday with highs this afternoon topping out in the low to mid 50s across eastern Iowa. Gusts should begin to somewhat die down as the sun sets.

Overnight, clear skies and less wind will allow for a quick cool down and the possibility of frost across much of eastern Iowa as lows dip into the lower 30s for most.

Friday will be another cooler day in the mid 50s before a brief warm-up Saturday takes us back into the low to mid 60s. We look to stay dry into the weekend.

Our next big change comes Sunday as another cold front swings through, knocking highs back down into the upper 40s and bringing a small chance for rain into early next week.

We are looking at another breezy day across eastern Iowa, but with noticeably cooler temperatures and winds more out of the north, so it will feel quite brisk.

