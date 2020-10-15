1,410 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported 1,410 more COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 15, the state’s data is showing a total of 103,222 COVID-19 cases and 1,505 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,879 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 880,069 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 482 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 66 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 107 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

