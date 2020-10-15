Advertisement

1,410 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported 1,410 more COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 15, the state’s data is showing a total of 103,222 COVID-19 cases and 1,505 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,879 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 880,069 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 482 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 66 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 107 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tumult in the industry remains, it was announced last week that performances would be shut down until at least May 30.

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Coronavirus

US jobless claims rise to 898,000 with layoffs still high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US reports nearly 60K new COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The United States reports nearly 60,000 new coronavirus cases; that's the highest level in about two months.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

Coronavirus

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

Coronavirus

Closing schools is latest front in virus fight across Europe

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
European countries, and even regions inside countries, are applying drastically contrasting strategies to get a handle on the pandemic.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive on September 23.